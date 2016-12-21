Mondo Ride launches Safari package to Naivasha tourist attractions

Corporate News

Mondo Ride Global CEO Troels Andersen. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

Dubai-based online taxi hailing firm Mondo Ride has launched a Safari package to Naivasha as it seeks to cash in on the holiday season and the local tourism sector.

Mondo Ride’s new service will allow riders in Nairobi to hail a car for a one-day trip to select sites in Naivasha, one of Kenya’s major tourist hubs and home to features that include the Hell’s Gate National Park, Mt Longonot Crater and Kariandusi pre-historic site.

The package covers transportation of up to four people and a tour guide in a standard taxi.

The firm has set the minimum fare for any trip to the tourist hub at Sh10,000, exclusive of park entry fees and meals for riders.

“Currently we have Naivasha as the only destination. Whether you’re a bag-packing tourist or you reside in Nairobi you can now enjoy a return day trip to one of 10 spots in Naivasha for Sh10,000 which covers transport to and from for up to four people,” said Mondo Ride Safari package Project manager, Brian Mogere.

Mondo Ride is looking to enter other destinations in Kenya. It is also reviewing the cost of the package “to make it more affordable” to locals from 2017.

Other sites that people can access through the Mondo Safari include Crescent Island, Lake Naivasha, Ol Karia Kigio Wildlife Conservancy, Lake Olaiden, Mount Longonot, Crater Lake and Lake Elementaita.

Mounting competition

Mondo Ride’s intention to diversify its revenue streams follows mounting competition in the taxi-hailing business, especially after San-Franscisco based taxi hailing app Uber cut its prices 35 per cent in July.

Mondo Ride, which entered the local market in January, has since unveiled a standard taxi hailing service that charges a base fare of Sh100, Sh3 per minute and Sh45 per kilometre, a boda boda service allowing customers to request for motorcycles, a budget option meant to take on Uber’s rates and a large service targeting corporates.

Mondo Ride’s boda app service charges customers Sh25 per kilometre in addition to a base fare of Sh50. The minimum charge for any trip is priced at Sh100.

The boda app was launched late last month targeting growing demand for the mode of transport popular for navigating traffic jams more easily and faster than cars.

The Mondo Large was launched in October due to the growing demand for larger taxis from corporate clients.