Motor vehicle sales drop 22pc after Rotich’s excise tax charge

Imported second-hand vehicles at the Mombasa port. PHOTO | FILE

Locally assembled and imported used motor vehicles market shrank 22.4 per cent in the nine months to September as dealers grappled with last year’s imposition of higher excise taxes on cars.

Total vehicle sales in the period stood at 60,391 units compared to 77,902 the year before, according to data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS).

The drop in sales is expected to translate to lower tax revenues besides limiting the creation of new jobs in the motor vehicles industry that retrenched 115 workers in the first five months of the year.

“Sales of small saloon cars were particularly affected by the excise tax,” said Charles Munyori, the secretary-general of Kenya Auto Bazaar Association, which represents used car dealers.

The Treasury last month removed excise tax on locally assembled vehicles and reverted to charging 20 per cent of a used imported vehicle’s value instead of the flat fee of Sh200,000 that the taxman has been charging since last year in the quest to reverse the decline in sales.

Sales of second-hand passenger cars were the most affected following imposition of the flat excise tax that raised their retail prices by more than Sh100,000.

Small passenger cars such as Toyota Vitz, Toyota Belta and Honda Fit were hit hardest with the steep rise in excise duty.

Mr Munyori said the dealers expect the return of 20 per cent excise tax on used cars to lift sales in the coming months.

“Sales are picking up since the change in excise duty,” he said, adding that used car sales are expected to rise this quarter as exporters in Japan rush to clear their 2009 model stocks, which they will be unable to sell beginning next year.

All imported used cars must be eight-year-old or less.

New vehicle sales, which account for about 20 per cent of total motor vehicle sales, suffered more from the introduction of excise tax on locally assembled pick-ups, buses and trucks.

Sales in the new vehicles market fell 31.3 per cent in the review period in a market trend that dealers also blamed on economic slowdown.