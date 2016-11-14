Motorists to dig deeper as fuel prices go up in latest ERC review

Corporate News

Fuel at a pump station. Motorists will dig deeper into their pockets to keep their cars moving following a raise in petrol prices by Sh3.38 a litre on rising global prices. PHOTO | FILE

Motorists will dig deeper into their pockets to keep their cars moving following a raise in petrol prices by Sh3.38 a litre on rising global prices.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Nairobi motorists will for the next one month pay Sh94.94 per litre of petrol at the pump from Sh91.56 in the latest monthly price review by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC).

Diesel, mainly used to run trucks, buses and tractors, is up marginally by Sh0.05 to Sh82.17 a litre in the capital city.

Kenya is a net importer of petroleum and the price increments is a reflection of rising global prices, according to the ERC.

The country experiences a lag of between 30 and 45 days from when it places supply orders and actual delivery of new petroleum stock at the Mombasa port.

“September-October crude prices went up so did the landed costs,” said ERC acting director of petroleum Edward Kinyua in a statement.

“Majority of the super petrol and kerosene cargoes were procured in October,” he added.

Kenya bought its current petrol stocks when crude prices had jumped to $51.35 a barrel (159 litres) in October, up from $45.50 a month earlier, explaining the faster rise in pump price.

Diesel, however, recorded slower rise since the bulk of the stock was bought in September when global prices were lower ($45.50 a barrel).

130m barrels monthly

Kenyans consume an average of 130 million litres of petrol monthly while diesel consumption stands at an average of 200 million litres per month.

This means the price increments will cost consumers about Sh449 million in the period to December 14 when the energy regulator reviews the prices again.

Kenya now purely depends on imports for its monthly petroleum needs after its sole refinery, the Kenya Petroleum Refineries Ltd, was shut down in September 2013.

Kerosene, which is mainly used by low-income households for lighting and cooking, is up Sh3.45 to Sh62.16 a litre in Nairobi.