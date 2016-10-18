MultiChoice slashes DStv package prices by up to 15 per cent

Corporate News

Multichoice Kenya's Corporate Communications Manager Philip Wahome (right) and Sales and Distribution Manager Steve Kombo (left) at a media conference on October 18, 2016. The SA-based firm, which bills its customers in dollars, says it has reduced its bouquet prices. PHOTO | COURTESY

Subscribers to MultiChoice Kenya’s DStv service are set to watch their favourite shows for less after the South African firm announced a subscription price cut effective November 1.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

MultiChoice, which bills its customers in dollars, says it has reduced the bouquet prices by between 5 and 15 per cent in response to customer needs and the tough current economic environment.

Subscribers on the Premium (most expensive) tariff plan now pay Sh 8,180 down from Sh9,400 per month, reflecting a 13 per cent drop while Compact Plus users will now part with Sh5,425 every month down from Sh6,400.

Customers subscribed to the Compact plan will enjoy a Sh200 drop in monthly charges to Sh3,550 while those on the Family bouquet will pay Sh1,900, representing a decrease of Sh250.

Subscription fees for the cheapest package, Access, have remained unchanged at Sh1,050 per month. MultiChoice has also added between three and 11 channels to these bouquets.

“MultiChoice's focus is committed to being a consumer-centric business that is sensitive to our customers’ needs,” said Stephen Isaboke, MultiChoice East Africa’s regional director.

“As such we have taken into account the current economic environment and financial pressures that our customers are facing and are responding to these factors.”