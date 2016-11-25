Multichoice subsidiary GOtv slashes prices for its premium package

Corporate News

Nairobi residents shop for digital TV converters at a GOtv tent: GOtv Plus customers will pay Sh699 in monthly subscriptions, down from Sh920. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Subscribers to Multichoice's GOtv Plus package are set to pay 24 per cent less in a holiday season offer as the firm seeks to retain and attract new customers amid growing competition.

GOtv Plus customers will now pay Sh699 in monthly subscriptions, down from Sh920.

GOtv, a subsidiary of Multichoice, has not provided similar discounts for its two other packages — GOtv Value and GOtv Lite.

“The GOtv Plus bouquet price cut is a festive offer for the next four months, up to 31st March 2017 to ensure consumers enjoy affordable digital quality entertainment,” said GoTV in a statement this week.

This latest price cut comes after GOtv slashed prices on its two cheaper bouquets in August.

Customers on the Value and Lite packages currently pay a monthly tariff of Sh470 and Sh160 respectively.

Changing TV landscape

The August move was a reversal of an earlier price increase by GOtv, a shift that underlined the changing television landscape in the wake of digital migration and increased internet penetration.

Higher internet connectivity has paved the way for the entry of internet-streaming sites such as Netflix— which made its foray into Kenya in January this year.

At the same time, pay television firms have to contend with illegal internet downloads as Kenyans take advantage of more efficient connectivity.

Legacy players are positioning themselves to ring-fence existing clientele and to fight it out for new customers.

GOtv’s competitor, StarTimes Media, has vowed that it will not raise the cost of its monthly subscriptions.

Last month, Multichoice Kenya reduced its subscriber fees by between five and 15 per cent citing a necessity to respond to customer needs during a tough economic climate.