Mumbai hotelier delays opening of JKIA outlet to January next year

Corporate News

An artist’s impression of Lazizi Premier Hotel along Airport North Road in Nairobi. PHOTO | COURTESY

Mumbai-based hotelier Sarovar has pushed back the opening date of its airport hotel in Nairobi to January next year citing construction delays.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Lazizi Premiere Hotel, located on Airport South Road near the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, was initially planned to open in September but the date has now been moved to next year.

“There has been delay in the opening due to general reasons such as project co-ordination,” said Sarovar in an email response.

“Pre-opening work is on.” Satya Roychowdhur, an ex- Carlson Rezidor executive, has been appointed to head the upcoming Lazizi airport hotel ahead of its planned opening.

The Indian hotel chain will run the 144-room facility under a management contract.

Lazizi, set on a one-acre plot, is owned by businessman Kiran Patel who is a director at cement firm Cemtech.

The Mumbai-based hotelier said the upcoming hotel targets transiting passengers, airline crew and business executives on the go.

Lazizi now joins a list of other delayed hotel developments in Kenya. Park Inn by Radisson Nairobi will open in February 2017. Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group last month rescheduled the opening date which has been postponed multiple times.

Pullman Hotel in Nairobi, initially set to be opened in November 2016, is now expected to open early next year.

The building is set to be redesigned to fit into the chain’s swanky standards, said AccorHotels.

Hilton Garden Inn, another airport hotel located next to JKIA, was expected to open in March 2016 but construction work is yet to be completed.

JKIA handles an average of 0.5 million passengers monthly. International travellers – the captive market for airport hotels – make up three quarters of the total passenger traffic, according to data from Kenya Airports Authority.

Airport hotels also profit from events such as flight delays, reschedules or cancelled journeys which at times force airlines to offer accommodation to distraught passengers.