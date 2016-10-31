Mumias gains Sh9.2bn from assets revaluation

Corporate News

The Mumias Sugar Company. PHOTO | FILE

Mumias Sugar booked a Sh9.2 billion gain from revaluation of land and other assets in the year ended June, saving the miller from dropping into a negative equity position which would have meant that the company’s liabilities exceeded shareholders’ capital.

A negative equity means shareholders would not get a cent if the company was to be liquidated, with firm’s continuing operations reliant on the goodwill of creditors.

Two Nairobi Securities Exchange listed firms, Kenya Airways and Uchumi Supermarkets, are already in negative equity position.

The assets revaluation lifted the sugar miller’s net worth or shareholder funds to Sh7.6 billion in the review period, up from Sh5.9 billion the year before.

Without the upward revaluation of the assets, the NSE-traded firm’s equity would have fallen sharply to reflect the impact of rising liabilities and large multi-year losses.

“During the year, the company revalued some of its non-current assets (mainly factory plant and equipment and leasehold land) in accordance with the company’s policies … resulting in a revaluation surplus of Sh9.2 billion,” Mumias said in a statement.

About Sh7 billion of the gain went to beef up the equity position in the review period, accounting for Sh92.2 per cent of the company’s stated net worth.

The miller said it has recorded Sh2.7 billion in deferred taxes arising from the restatement of the assets’ value.

Years of losses have hampered Mumias’ ability to grow shareholder funds organically through a buildup of retained earnings or acquisition of new assets.

The multi-billion-shilling losses and interest expenses were, however, offset by the assets revaluation which in the previous year yielded a surplus of Sh1.9 billion or nearly a third of the Sh5.9 billion equity.

This has seen Mumias avoid the fate of Kenya Airways and Uchumi that have wiped out shareholder wealth and whose viability as going concerns has been questioned by auditors and creditors.

The national carrier reported a record negative equity of Sh38.9 billion in the half year ended September, widening it from Sh35.6 billion a year earlier as the company took on more debt and sold some assets to stay afloat.

The airline narrowed its net loss to Sh4.7 billion from Sh11.9 billion in the same period after aggressive cost-cutting measures as sales fell 3.5 per cent to Sh54.7 billion.