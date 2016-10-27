Murang’a gets first Huduma Centre

Corporate News

Murang’a County residents will from Friday access various public services from a single location when the county’s first Huduma Centre is launched.

Sicily Kariuki, the Cabinet Secretary for Public Service is expected in Murang’a to launch the centre.

Murang’a East DCC Kephar Marube said the services will cover issuance of identity cards, search and registration of business names and payment of land rates, NHIF registration and claims, assessment and payment of stamp duty and issuance of police abstracts and student loan applications.

Mr Marube promised “quality services”, saying this would ease pressure on the residents seeking government services in distant places.