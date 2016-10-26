Mystery men sweep Business Daily copies off Nairobi streets

Corporate News

At dawn on Wednesday, a group of men descended on Nairobi’s central business district with one mission in mind — to buy all copies of the Business Daily from newspaper vendors.

The operation was meant to deny Nairobians the chance to read the publication’s main story, which exposed the theft of at least Sh5 billion at the Ministry of Health through diversion of funds, double payment for goods and manipulation of the government’s main accounting system — the Integrated Financial Management System (IFMIS).

The operatives made their first stop at the Nation Media Group’s (NMG) circulation office behind the Nation Centre building. They then approached newspaper vendors who were already collecting their copies for the day, purchased all the Business Daily newspaper copies and hauled them into their waiting vehicle.

Newspaper vendors who had already left the distribution centre to their stands were also paid a visit by these generous “customers” as were supermarket chains that had received their copies of the newspaper.

“Today issue of @BD_Africa is missing in the streets because of its lead story revealing massive public funds at Health Ministry,” @NdunguWainana tweeted.

“Business Daily had a single client on steroids today,” another Twitter user, @Owaahh, posted.

“Someone bought the whole edition of Business Daily for today, what was so hot? And who bought the entire copies from vendors?” Twitter user @BashaneTwo wondered.

Mid-morning, NMG made a decision to re-print several thousand copies of the edition and resupply its vendors who were being inundated with requests from customers eager to read the shocking story.

Health Principal Secretary Nicholas Muraguri, who is implicated in the scandal, was also on the receiving end of a backlash for threatening the article’s author with espionage and snooping on her private conversations.

The Kenya Union of Journalists (KUJ) demanded the PS’s immediate resignation and prosecution. The union’s secretary-general, Erick Oduor, called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to “demand accountability from such public officers who believe that espionage in newsrooms is the only cure to corruption cancer in government ministries”.