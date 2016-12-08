NTV inks deal with bankers to educate, fund small businesses

Corporate News

Nation Media Group CEO Joe Muganda (left) with broadcasting general manager Linus Kaikai and Kenya Bankers Association CEO Habil Olaka (centre) on December 8, 2016. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Small and medium sized businesses will get financial literacy lessons through a programme to be aired on Nation Media Group’s NTV Kenya in partnership with the banking industry lobby, the Kenya Bankers Association.

The programme dubbed 360 Changing Lives will see ordinary Kenyan SME operators get seed capital from KBA and financial lessons to help them access more funds from the banking industry.

“The programme places consumers in a position where they benefit by enabling them access credit and see their plans come to fruition” said KBA chief executive Habil Olaka in Nairobi on Thursday.

Maintenance of proper accounting records is expected to play a key role in access of funds from commercial banks which have become conservative with the recent capping of interest rates.

“This programme will help to improve the lives of those who participate and our research shows that what young people want are programmes that help them to improve,” said NMG chief executive Joe Muganda.

The programme which begins on Monday will air during NTV Kenya’s new morning segment, Better Living that will be hosted by popular NTV anchor Kobi Kihara.