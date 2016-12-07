Nairobi airspace closure for Jamhuri military drill disrupts JKIA flights

Corporate News

Military jets fly over Nyayo National Stadium during the 52nd Jamhuri day celebrations last year. The aviation agency on Wednesday closed Nairobi’s airspace for military drills. PHOTO | FILE

Tens of flights to and from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) were Wednesday disrupted after the aviation regulator closed Nairobi’s airspace for a Kenya Air Force military drill ahead of next Monday’s Jamhuri Day celebrations.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), closing the JKIA and Wilson Airport for an hour beginning 11:20am yesterday to allow the military conduct training in the capital city’s airspace ahead of the country’s 53rd independence celebrations on December 12.

The NOTAMs are issued by aviation authorities to alert pilots of potential hazards along a flight route.

This closure disrupted national carrier Kenya Airways operations with seven of its flights expected to arrive or take off within that timeframe having to be rescheduled.

“The scheduled JKIA airport closure between 1120hrs-1220hrs is due to Jamhuri fete military drill,” the airline said on its Twitter handle. “This is an aviation norm and it is for safety purposes in case they need to use the airport as an alternate.”

Passengers aboard KQ’s flights from Addis Ababa, Zanzibar and Kinshasa were delayed by up to 50 minutes due to the closure while an outgoing flight to Comoros departed over an hour late.

The national carrier’s flight to Entebbe took off at 11:10am, 20 minutes ahead of the scheduled time to beat the NOTAM, which was issued to airlines on Tuesday.

A KQ flight from Juba was scheduled to arrive at midday, but landed 45 minutes later. Korean Air, Air Seychelles, Jet Airways, Sri Lankan Airlines as well as Etihad Airways, among several others, had to delay their incoming flights to the JKIA from Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates’ capital city.

The Kenya Air Force is expected to conduct a fly-past over Nairobi next Monday and preparations for their complex aerial manoeuvres necessitated closure of the airspace above the capital city.

“The military aircraft need to practice for Jamhuri and are required to fly over the stadium where next week’s celebrations will take place,” said Gilbert Kibe, KCAA director-general, adding that the two facilities were closed as a precautionary measure.