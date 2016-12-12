Naivasha road tragedy victim dies at KNH

Corporate News

Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu visits one of the Naivasha accident survivors at Kenyatta National Hospital on December 12, 2016. PHOTO | COURTESY | KNH

A victim of the road tragedy in Naivasha has died while undergoing treatment at the Kenyatta National Hospital Burns Unit.

The patient who had 80 per cent burns succumbed to his injuries Monday morning.

Two survivors are fighting for their lives at the hospital.

One patient with 40 per cent burns is in stable condition and the other with 70 per cent burns is in critical condition.

Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu made the announcements on Monday when he visited Kenyatta National Hospital to see the patients and assess the situation on the ground.

He disclosed that 17 victims of the accident were treated and discharged by the hospital, while one is admitted at Nairobi Hospital.

Dr Mailu said the hospital paediatric unit and emergency services are fully functional following the deployment of KDF doctors to the facility by government to assist the nurses, clinical officers and consultants.

Low turnout

“I am urging members of the public to come to the hospital for services without fear. I am also appealing to the doctors to reconsider their position and come to continue with dialogue. We are ready to engage them constructively,” said Dr Mailu.

He noted that the hospital has been experiencing a low turn-out of patients due to the ongoing doctor’s strike.

“The hospital bed occupancy has decreased to 1,800 from 2,000. But with deployment of more doctors things are coming back to normal.

"The turn up is now good and yesterday 65 patients were attended to,” he added.

The hospital suspended routine operations after doctors went on strike on December 5, 2016 and later nurses joined them.