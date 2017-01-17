Home Corporate News

Nakumatt brings back carts for people with disability

A shoppers using the new carts at a Nakumatt branch in Nairobi. PHOTO | FILE

By JAMES KARIUKI, jkariuki@ke.nationmedia.com

Posted  Tuesday, January 17   2017 at  15:40

  • The new motorised shopping carts feature a large size-shopping basket with an electric-powered steering wheel.
  • The retail chain said all their 64 branches across the region will soon be compliant with the Accessibility Code as required by law.

Kenya's largest retail chain Nakumatt has re-introduced motorised shopping carts for use by people living with disability.

The motorised carts will be available at Nakumatt Mega, Nakumatt Junction, Nakumatt Prestige, Nakumatt Westgate, Nakumatt Village, Nakumatt Nextgen, Nakumatt Galleria and Nakumatt TRM in Nairobi with others distributed to Mombasa’s Nakumatt Likoni and Nakumatt Nyali, Kisumu’s Nakumatt City, Nakumatt Eldoret and Nakumatt Nakuru.

The new carts feature a large-size shopping basket with an electric-powered steering wheel.

Nakumatt Holdings Head of Business Development Neel Shah said all their 64 branches across the region will soon be compliant with the Accessibility Code as required by law.

The retail chain also announced that it had invested in securing parking spaces, building access ramps and in-store electric travellators and wide body lifts to cater for disabled people.

The National Council for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD) said the move by Nakumatt will push other businesses and public sector agencies to abide by the Accessibility code.

“We have made significant investments to ensure that we provide a non-discriminatory shopping environment and will continue to do more in our quest to enhance the shopping experience in our branches,” Mr Shah said.

