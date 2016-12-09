Nakumatt eyes middleclass shoppers with Mombasa road outlet

Corporate News

The official opening of the Nakumatt NextGen store along Mombasa Road. The firm's expansion strategy will also see them open their 64th branch in Kigali, Rwanda, where they currently operate two branches. PHOTO | COURTESY

Kenya's largest retail chain, Nakumatt, has opened its 63rd branch along Mombasa Road in a move intended to tap into Kenyans’ growing appetite for lifestyle shopping.

Speaking at the new outlet, dubbed NextGen, the firm's Managing Director Atul Shah said the store has created 80 jobs for locals.

“The 60,000 square feet Nakumatt NextGen Supermarket augurs well with our expansion strategy of providing customers with a wide variety of goods from fresh counters, groceries, household items, electronics, baby and toys among other items,” he said Friday.

The new outlet targets customers using the Southern Bypass, neighbouring residential estates South B and C, Diamond Park and other estates in the area.

Nakumatt's expansion strategy will also see them open their 64th branch in Kigali, Rwanda, where they currently operate two branches.

However, Mr Shah remained mum on ongoing plans to find a deep-pocketed suitor as it seeks to dig itself out of a burgeoning debt crisis.

Last month, politician and businessman John Harun Mwau sold his 7.7 per cent stake in the retain chain.