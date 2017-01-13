Nakumatt relocates Kisumu branch after 19 years branch

Corporate News

Nakumatt managing director Atul Shah. PHOTO | FILE

Retail chain Nakumatt Holdings has moved its 19-year-old Nyanza Supermarket branch to a more spacious location at Mega Plaza in Kisumu County.

The new Nyanza branch on Oginga Odinga Road, sits on a 35,000 square feet shopping floor space equipped with an expanded four-level parking silo that can accommodate more than 400 cars.

Nakumatt managing director Atul Shah said the move allowed the retail chain make store upgrades to boost customer experience.

“After more than 19 years operating at the old location, the reinvigorated Nakumatt Nyanza now features a more modern in store layout, including wider aisles and ambient lighting on a single level,” he said.

Mr Shah said similar projects would be undertaken at several other local branches to enable the retail chain meet its customer demands.

The re-location comes days after investment advisory firm Dry Associates disclosed that Nakumatt had raised Sh500 through a short- term loan, in a deal expected to pave the way for a deep-pocketed strategic investor into the business.

Dry Associates said Nakumatt went to the market seeking Sh500 million through an insured loan and got all it wanted, signalling investors’ confidence in its ability to repay the debt.

The retail chain which enjoys a branch footprint in 64 locations comprising 47 branches in Kenya, plans to raise billions of shillings from the sale of a 25 per cent stake to an undisclosed investor.