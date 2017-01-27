Nakuru bans use of river water for irrigation

Corporate News

Residents most affected by the water shortage are those in informal settlements like Kaptembwo, Kivumbini, Flamingo, Kaloleni and Bondeni. PHOTO | FILE

The county government has banned harvesting of water from rivers for irrigation as shortages persist in the region, affecting more than 1.6 million people.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The ban targets farmers who draw water from lakes and dams in the county for irrigation.

County executive member in charge of Water and Natural Resources Richard Rop said lack of rain had hampered efficiency in supplying water to the residents.

Dr Rop urged farmers to stop using water supplied by the county for irrigation until the shortage is addressed.

“Currently, the county is supplying half of the water demand,” he said.

Dr Rop also warned water vendors not to exploit residents as reports emerged that they were selling a 20 litre container of water at up to Sh50.

“Private water vendors who will be found exploiting residents will have their licences cancelled,” he said, adding that supply to all car wash operators would be reduced.

Residents most affected by the water shortage are those in informal settlements like Kaptembwo, Kivumbini, Flamingo, Kaloleni and Bondeni.

However, Nakuru Water and Sanitation Services Company managing director James Gachathi assured customers that water rationing would only affect 15 per cent of the residents during the dry season.

He said those affected are residents who get supply from river sources whose levels have dropped, including Malewa and Mereroni rivers.

The areas expected to be affected by the rationing include Mwariki East near Stem Hotel, Mzee wa Nyama, parts of Free-area (Murogi), parts of Naka around Excel Academy, Prairies, Lanet and Shiners.

Mr Gachathi said water supply in the areas depend mainly on the two rivers that have been adversely affected by the drought that has hit many parts of the country.