Nakuru grapples with mounting garbage crisis in key towns

Corporate News

Animals scavenge at on overflowing garbage site at Njoro Market in Nakuru. PHOTO | SULEIMAN MABTIAH | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Nakuru county government is grappling with a rising challenge of waste management in its towns.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

County director of environment Muriithi Kiogora said tonnage of garbage collected in Nakuru town, Molo and Naivasha has increased.

Mr Kiogora said the county lacks land to set up an alternative waste disposal site to replace Gioto dumpsite, which has become a threat to the environment and Nakuru residents.

He said the county government had acquired a bulldozer to help compress the garbage at the dumpsite.

“By compacting the garbage, it is easier for trucks ferrying waste to access the dumpsite,” he said.

While acknowledging that population growth in the three towns has strained the existing waste management resources, the official said the county government in collaboration with donors is pursuing ways of recycling waste at Gioto dumpsite.

In August, the county advertised for expression of interest in the management of solid waste.

He said more than 3,000 metric tonnes of garbage produced in Nakuru town could support the establishment of a power generation plant.

Nakuru county executive for environment and natural resources Richard Rop said the devolved unit would not relocate the 27-acre Gioto dumping site soon as expected by some residents.

Suitable land

“The dumping site has been in use since 1974 and the previous regimes including the defunct municipal council have since been faced with the challenge of acquiring a suitable land for its relocation,” said Dr Rop.

According to the National Environment Management Authority deputy director of field operations Robert Orina, Gioto dumpsite does not meet the required minimum standards.

He said the dumpsite, which poses environment and health dangers, needed proper management.

“The site is not in a suitable place as it is situated at the upper side and when the rains fall it washes down the waste in the residential areas.

“We are working with county governments to see that dumping sites are well managed,” he said.