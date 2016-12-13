Multinational tea companies in Nandi face Sh600m losses after workers burn farms

Corporate News

Multinational tea companies in Nandi County stand to lose Sh150 million annually for the next four years arising from last week’s incident where irate protesting workers set on fire 70 acres of tea bushes in a row over pay.

The management of the affected tea plantations on Tuesday disclosed that the burning of two plantations has hampered their revenue generation and operations.

“The two tea plantations generate an average of Sh12.5 million monthly translating to Sh150 million yearly and it will take four years before the burnt tea bushes regenerate,” said a senior manager who requested not to be named as he is not authorised to speak to the media.

The companies are still carrying out an assessment of the damaged tea plantations to determine whether the tea bushes will be uprooted and replaced with fresh crop.

Tea picking resumes

However, normal tea picking and processing of the unaffected crop have resumed at Kapsumbeiwo Tea Factory that was hard hit by the protests by the workers who were demanding implementation of a 30 per cent salary increment.

The tea workers were awarded the pay rise six months ago by the Employment and Labour Relations Court in Nairobi and were to be implemented in two phases of 15 per cent each.

But some tea companies moved to court to challenge the pay rise, arguing that it would lead to increased operational costs and subject them to losses.

Independent sources indicated that more than 700 workers were sacked from the Kapsumbeiwo tea estate for participating in the strike and absconding duty.

Overall, more than 2,000 permanent and casual workers were sacked by the tea companies in the area and ordered to vacate company houses.

Obtained orders

However, the Kenya Plantation and Agricultural Workers Union (KPAWU) filed a petition last week at the Labour court in Kericho and obtained orders restraining the tea companies from sacking more workers.

The court further ordered the tea companies to reinstate the more than 2000 sacked workers and restrained them from evicting the employees.