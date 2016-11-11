National Bank raids EABL, KCB for top manager posts

Corporate News

The National Bank of Kenya (NBK) has hired a former East African Breweries Ltd (EABL) finance director Peter Kioko as its new chief finance officer, replacing Chris Kisire who left the lender in April.

The bank has also raided KCB for senior executives to fill the positions of chief risk officer, ICT director and director of credit.

Duncan Okun is now NBK’s chief risk officer, moving from KCB where he was the group head of operations risk.

Andrew Kimani, who was previously KCB’s head of IT banking systems, has been hired by NBK as its ICT director.

Stephen Gathogo joins the lender as director of credit, having been poached from KCB where he was a senior credit manager.

NBK has been looking to fill in the vacant positions since May.

Surprise loss

The tier II lender had relieved senior employees of their jobs in April following a surprise Sh1.15 billion full year loss, with those exiting including former CEO Munir Mohammed, Mr Chris Kisire (finance director), Mr Mohammed Abdalla (ICT director) and Mr George Jaba (chief risk officer).

Last month, NBK confirmed Wilfred Musau as its chief executive officer on a five year term. He had been acting CEO since April and was previously the bank’s director for retail and premium banking.

NBK’s half year profit for the six months ended June fell to Sh311.2 million from Sh1.7 billion over the same period in 2015.