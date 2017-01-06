New pre-school centres raise Turkana enrolment by 15,000

Corporate News

Increased investment in early childhood development (ECD) centres has raised the number of children enrolling for basic education in Turkana by 15,000 in the past three years.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

County education executive Margaret Kuchal said up to 180 modern ECD centres have been built in the 30 wards that had no pre-school learning facilities previously.

These developments, she said, have reduced the distance learners have to cover to school due to the vastness of the area and also caters for the nomadic culture of the pastoral community.

Ms Kuchal said initially many children were learning in mobile nursery schools, manyattas or under trees but this was improving under the devolved system of government.

Turkana government is supporting retention at all nursery schools by providing food to all children enrolled at the centres, the official said.

“An average of Sh30 million is spent on food a term,” she said.

The county official said the feeding programme for ECD centres is targeting a higher enrolment and encouraging the young learners to stay in school throughout the year with the main objective of increasing literacy level.

The county government buys 6,000 bags of maize, 1,000 bags of rice, 1,500 bags of beans, salt, cooking oil and biscuits every term, she said.

“The school feeding programme has raised the total enrolment of children at all the 720 ECD centres across the county from 134,000 to 150,000 with the number expected to increase as we have introduced milk and biscuits that new children are attracted to.”