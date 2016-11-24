New study findings to boost lung transplant surgeries

Corporate News

Surgeons at work: Findings from a new study show that lungs preserved for longer periods (more than 12 hours) using the ELP technology are just as good and safe. PHOTO | FILE

Hospitals can now store donated lungs for longer periods outside the human body without compromising their quality, a development that will prove vital in saving lives of patients suffering from lung diseases.

A new study published in the Lancet Respiratory Medicine journal states that the harvested lungs can be kept ‘fresh’ for more than 12 hours using a new technique known as Ex-vivo Lung Perfusion (ELP) that keeps the organs alive by supplying them with oxygen and nutrients while outside the donor’s body.

Currently, the standard time for preserving donated lungs before they are transplanted to recipients is about 5 to 6 hours.

The short time is usually aimed at ensuring that patients get high quality organs to improve their treatment and survival outcomes.

However, findings from the new study now show that lungs preserved for longer periods (more than 12 hours) using the ELP technology are just as good and safe.

The researchers examined outcomes of a study on 906 adult patients who received lungs preserved for 6 hours with those that got lungs preserved for 12 hours at a hospital in Canada between 2006 and 2015.

They found that both groups had similar survival outcomes a year after their transplant surgeries.

The average time recipients spent in the intensive care unit (ICU) after the transplant was also similar for both control groups.

With increased preservation time, the new technology is expected to tackle organ shortage challenges by enabling donated lungs to be transported over longer distances to reach recipients further away.

Lung transplantation is the only lifesaving therapy for patients with certain types of end stage lung disease such as those suffering from emphysema, cystic fibrosis, pulmonary fibrosis, sarcoidosis and pulmonary hypertension.

These patients usually experience shortness of breath, chronic cough and exhaustion.

They eventually die if they are unable to get transplants in good time.

Lung transplant surgery is currently not performed in Kenya, with patients that can afford it usually travelling abroad - mainly to India - for the surgery.

However, plans are underway for its commencement once the government puts in place the required policy that will regulate organ harvesting in Kenya for medical purposes.