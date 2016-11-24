Nyandarua farmers to own majority stake in proposed Sh1bn milk plant

Corporate News

Farmers deliver milk at the Olkalau Dairy Society in Nyandarua. PHOTO | FILE

Nyandarua dairy farmers will own the bulk of shareholding in the new Sh1.2 billion milk processing plant to be set up in the county.

The county government will own 10 per cent shareholding in the milk processor that will be built in Kipipiri Sub-County at a cost of Sh1.2 billion.

The bulk 60 per cent stake or an equivalent of Sh600 million shareholding, however, will go to dairy farmers, companies and cooperative societies.

A strategic investor will hold 30 per cent stake in the milk processor to be called Nyandarua Maziwa Industries, worth Sh300 million, according to Ngorika Dairy Co-operative Society chairman Nderitu Ndegwa.

Officials of various co-operative societies met at Manunga Catholic Church hall and resolved to contribute money to buy land, amid revelations that the strategic investor, who had been identified, wants construction works launched.

Members raised funds from milk deliveries to buy a 15-acre piece of land where the factory will be built.

“Availability of the land is urgent because the strategic investor has been demanding to be shown where he will start the work,” Senator Muriuki Karue told the meeting.

Ol Kalou Dairy Society chairman David Mbatia urged members to buy their own land to avoid delaying launch of the milk processor.

Kipipiri MP Samuel Gichigi had last month indicated that a 40-acre piece of public land was available in the constituency where the factory could be built.