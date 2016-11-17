Nyeri finally resolves crippling five-month budget stalemate

Corporate News

Members of Nyeri County Assembly have passed an Appropriation Bill, ending the five-month stalemate that had crippled services.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

This is after Governor Nderitu Gachagua assented to the adjusted Sh6.4 billion budget passed by the assembly last week and tabled the Appropriation Bill required to have access to the county revenue fund.

Majority Leader Duncan Gituanja maintained that MCAs were not to blame for the standoff with the executive.

“We have been painted as selfish while the truth is that the governor brought all this suffering on the residents. We passed a budget, but he refused to assent to it,” he said.

Mr Gachagua had rejected the budget passed by the assembly on June 30, accusing the MCAs of amending the budget by more than one per cent threshold provided in the law.

However, during the second reading of the Appropriation Bill, the Kabaru MCA insisted the assembly had amended the previous budget to eliminate wasteful spending. Nominated MCA Virginia Warutu further urged the executive to speed up the implementation of the budget.

“We have wasted a lot of time in negotiations. The executive must work to ensure that the county does not lag in implementing development projects,” she said.

The county is behind in spending development funds with the first half of this fiscal year ending in December.

In the last financial year, the county performed poorly in spending development funds after the assembly delayed in passing the revised Annual Development Fund.

The executive is also expected to table a supplementary budget to use the funds that remained in the accounts at the close of the year.

The county will spend the balance to settle pending bills with contractors and suppliers who have withdrawn their services.