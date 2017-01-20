Nzoia Sugar bosses charged with embezzlement of Sh11m

Corporate News

From left, Nzoia Sugar managing director Godfrey Sifuna Wanyonyi, chief cashier John Wanyonyi Wekesa, cashier Kennedy Onyango, finance supervisor Ben Sitati Wakhungu, accountant Robert Vincent Juma and Kennedy supervisor Wafula Wanjala when they appeared at the Bungoma Law Courts on January 20, 2017. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA

The Nzoia Sugar Company managing director and six other senior managers from the firm’s finance department were on Friday charged in a Bungoma court with embezzlement of funds.

Mr Godfrey Sifuna Wanyonyi, the miller's MD, and the six managers appeared before a magistrate and were charged with the loss of Sh11.2 million from the milling plant.

They face 10 counts of economic crime ranging from abuse of office, fraudulent acquisition of public property, forgery and violation of public finance law and regulations.

The six senior managers charged alongside Mr Wanyonyi include John Wanyonyi Wekesa (chief cashier), Kenneth Onyango Omwango (cashier), Ben Sitati Wakhungu (supervisor, finance department), Robert Vincent Juma (accountant), Kennedy Wafula Wanjala (superintendent in general administration) and Juliet Nuna Ng’ang’a (clerk).

The court heard that the MD, while serving as a finance manager at the company between 2014 and 2015, failed to comply with the law on management of public funds leading to the loss of Sh11.2 million.

He was further accused of using various vote books to swindle the company of the money.

Mr Wanyonyi was arrested in Nairobi on Thursday.