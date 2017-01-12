OLX says electronics were most traded items on the website in 2016

Corporate News

A screenshot of online marketplace OLX. PHOTO | FILE

Online classifieds site OLX says electronics were the most traded items on its platform with 330,000 goods listed for sale in 2016.

Data provided by the online trading platform on Wednesday shows there were more than one million items listed last year, with over 100,000 users selling on OLX.

The online platform credited the trend to small traders using the site to target buyers.

“This is attributed to small and medium sized businesses who use this platform to sell their products. A rising number of businessmen within the CBD have realised a market within the online community and are tapping in to this market,” said the firm in a statement.

“This is expected to increase due to demand of newer items coming in to the market every year.”

They include electronics, vehicles, mobile phones and real estate.

An average of 1.1 million users visited the platform in 2016 per month, OLX said. Forty-five per cent visited the site via the OLX app, 38 per cent through mobile web and 17 per cent through desktop web.

“Most Kenyans are going online to advertise their pieces of land and property and the average cost of real estate items on OLX in 2016 stood at Sh24 million. A 3,000-acre piece of coffee plantation in Kiambu went for Sh12 billion last year. The cost of items was highest in the real estate category, vehicles coming to a close second with an average of 1.7 million,” said OLX.

Vehicles were among the most sought after items on OLX last year. Other items Kenyans users looked for on OLX were furniture, bedsitters, mobile phones and home appliances.

OLX said it is encouraging sellers to take advantage of listing items they thought would never have been sold on the platform.

A helicopter was put up for sale at Sh95 million, while a five-star hotel selling for Sh3 billion was uploaded last year.

A drone was put up for sale at a cost of Sh190,000.

“With the number of buyers and sellers already using online platform to trade, the site hopes to see an increase in sellers go up by 50 per cent by the end of 2017,” said OLX.

The online marketplace is owned by OLX BV, which is registered in the Netherlands and is operational in more than 40 countries.