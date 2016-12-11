Office printers supplier to be paid Sh220m for IEBC debt

Corporate News

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has been ordered to settle a Sh220 million debt owed to local firm Office Technologies Limited, which supplied printers to the polls agency for the 2013 General Election.

Justice George Odunga has ordered the IEBC to pay Office Technologies the sum, arguing that despite facing financial difficulty the IEBC is not exempt from paying creditors.

Office Technologies says it delivered 290 printers to the IEBC in 2013, each at Sh760,000, and that the polls agency was to settle all dues within 30 days of delivery.

The polls agency ordered for the printers on January 3, 2013 and they were delivered on February 14, 2013. The IEBC says it has been cash strapped since 2013 and that paying the Sh220 million debt would paralyse operations.

But Mr Justice Odunga ruled that the IEBC should have moved to court seeking orders to compel creditors to accept a payment plan that enables the polls agency to carry on with daily operations as usual.

“In my view a party facing financial constraints is at liberty to move the court for appropriate orders which would enable it to settle its obligations while staying afloat.”

“That, however, is not a reason for one to evade its responsibility to settle such obligations. In other words financial difficulty is only a consideration when it comes to determining the mode of settlement of a decree but is not a basis for declining to compel the IEBC CEO to settle a sum decreed by the court to be due from it,” held the judge.