Total appoints five new directors amid falling market share

A Total Kenya petrol station: The oil distributor recorded a market share drop of 9.7 percentage points to 18 per cent in the three months ended June. PHOTO | FILE

Total Kenya has raised the number of independent directors on its board to three with the appointment of five new board members.

The Nairobi Securities Exchange-listed firm said in a statement Monday that it has appointed Dr Joe Muchekehu - an accountant-, lawyer Margaret Shava and Mr Joseph Karago, an architect, as independent directors on its Kenyan board.

The appointments are effective June 9, 2016.

Senior Total Group executives Mr Stanislas Mittelman and Mr Jerome Burban have also joined the Kenyan board as non-executive directors.

“The appointment of Dr Muchekehu, Ms Shava and Mr Karago were effected in compliance with the Capital Markets Authority requirements of independent non-executive directors,” said Total Kenya in a statement.

The new appointees will fill the vacancies on the board created by three retiring directors who included the only previous independent director on the board, Ms Alice Mayaka, who left on June 9.

Mr Mittelman and Mr Burban replace Ms Aurore Delarue, the Total Group corporate and project finance manager for Africa and the Middle-East, and Mr Momar Nguer, who left the Kenyan board after being appointed the head of marketing and services of Total Group.

Recent data from the Petroleum Institute of East Africa (PIEA) shows that the oil distributor recorded a market share drop of 9.7 percentage points to 18 per cent in the three months ended June.