Pain at the shop for parents as cost of school uniforms rises

Corporate News

Parents shop at the School Uniforms Limited outlet on Moi Avenue, Nairobi, last Friday to avoid the last-minute rush ahead of schools’ re-opening for the first term in January. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA

School uniform retailers have increased prices by wide margins, setting parents up for a tough start to a year that is also clouded with political turbulence arising from the impending General Election.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Uniform stores in Nairobi’s central business district had by end of last week raised the prices of shorts, ties, sweaters, shirts and socks by between Sh70 and Sh150, citing increased production costs.

A popular store, with branches on River Road and Moi Avenue, had for instance, increased the price of a pair of primary school shorts by 11 per cent to Sh710 from the Sh640 it was charging late last year.

In 2014, the same pair of shorts retailed at Sh565, demonstrating the incremental burden parents face taking their children back to school immediately after the Christmas and New Year festivities.

A pair of socks now costs Sh285, up by Sh30, while parents must part with Sh1,195 for a sweater, which is Sh55 more than last year’s price.

The price of a tie is up 13 per cent to Sh170 while that of a shirt remained the same at Sh520.

The new prices mean that a parent buying three pairs of uniform for a pupil must now part with Sh8,640, up from Sh8,115 at the beginning of the year, or a 6.5 per cent increase.

This amount is exclusive of the cost of shoes as well as of sports gear (track suits and T-shirts) required by most schools, meaning the entire back-to-school clothing bill is well over Sh10,000.

Nicholas Maiyo, the National Parents Association chairman, described the uniform price inflation as unjustified, insisting most of the increases are arbitrary.

“Yes, the cost of production may have increased but the amount being passed on to parents is not commensurate with it. If you sum up the increments on each item, the final bill is huge,” said Mr Maiyo.

Rare reprieve

Parents are, however, set to get a rare reprieve on the cost of books after the Kenya Publishers Association (KPA) announced that the publishers will not revise their cover prices this school year.

David Waweru, the association’s chairman, said that whereas energy and transport costs are up this year, publishers agreed not to pass on the burden to parents.