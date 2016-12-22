Petitioner asks court to quash Pipeline board

Corporate News

Mr Murumbwa has filed two separate suits, one against Mr Ngumi and the other against the six directors. PHOTO | FILE

A Nairobi resident wants the appointment of seven Kenya Pipeline Company’s (KPC) board of directors nullified.

Stephen Orendo Murumbwa has sued KPC, Energy secretary Charles Keter and Attorney-General Githu Muigai in his petition.

Board members John Ngumi, Felicity Biriri, Marwa Maisori, Jerry Simu, Faith Jepkemboi, Itasayon Neepe and Wahome Gitonga are listed as interested parties.

Through lawyer Jacob Okoth, he claimed that the appointment of Mr Ngumi-- who is the chairman-- was allegedly not advertised and did not include public participation as required by the law.

He also argues that the appointment should have been made by President Uhuru Kenyatta soon after the shortlisting of candidates who applied for the position.

“The purported appointment of Mr Ngumi was made contrary to the law, was marred with illegality and should be cured by this court by an appropriate order,” says Mr Okoth.

Mr Ngumi’s appointment alongside other appointees to lead various State corporations and regulatory agencies was gazetted on April 27, 2015 following a presidential appointment last year.

He was a former director at Konza Technologies and is an experienced investment banker.

Good governance

Mr Murumbwa in his case documents, however, argues that the manner in which Mr Ngumi was granted his current job was not done as per the State Corporations Act.

He also accuses KPC of appointing the other six directors contrary to the principles of good governance as well as the Leadership and Integrity Act.

“The process leading to the appointment of the interested parties was made contrary to relevant values and principles that regulate appointments in to public office as per the Constitution,” says Mr Okoth.

He alleges that the public was never informed about their appointments.