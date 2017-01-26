Pharmacists sue counties in business permits row

Corporate News

Pharmacists have opened a battle against county governments over the levying of single business permits, arguing that it has exposed them to double taxation and discrimination.

The Kenya Pharmaceutical Association (KPA) has asked the High Court to stop all 47 counties from charging chemists single business permits, arguing that its members already pay licensing fees to the Pharmacy and Poisons Board.

The lobby group also argued that other professions have not been subjected to the single business permit fees, hence the county governments are discriminating against drug stores.

But counties argue that the single business permit fee is not for regulation of any profession but for the space occupied by drug stores, therefore it did not amount to double taxation.

The Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya has applied to join the suit, arguing that some of its members also engage in the sale of drugs and have on several occasions been harassed and even charged in court for trading in medicines without a business permit.

The Council of Governors also wants to join the suit to defend counties on the disputed levies. The KPA says a number judgments had been delivered in the past barring local governments from demanding single business permit fees from drug stores.

“It is unconstitutional that some professionals are subjected to double taxation without good cause, especially in the sensitive health sector and specifically pharmaceutical practitioners.