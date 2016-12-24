Corporate News
Pharmacists say they may halt supply of medicines to hospitals
Posted Friday, December 23 2016 at 16:56
In Summary
- The Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya said they may not continue to supply hospitals since “the relevant professionals using them are not at work”.
Pharmacists have threatened to stop supplying drugs to all private and public hospitals from January 3 should the government fail to resolve the ongoing doctors’ strike.
The Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya (PSK), their national professional body, said on Friday that they may not continue to supply hospitals with pharmaceuticals since “the relevant professionals using them are not at work”.
The body urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to resolve the ongoing stalemate urgently and avoid using legal avenues to intimidate doctors’ union officials and force the health workers back to work.
“Our members in private sector who manufacture, distribute and retail the medicine are considering to halt distribution of our products in both private and public health facilities until the government ensures all the issues raised by the union are addressed,” said the statement signed by PSK national executive council president Paul Mwaniki.
The doctors’ strike, which is now threatening delivery of health services in private facilities, began on December 5 with the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) officials vowing to steer clear from public hospitals until government implements the July 2013 collective bargaining agreement (CBA).
KMPDU secretary-general Ouma Oluga said that they will not be intimidated and that they are ready to resign if the CBA is not implemented.
“The CBA addresses, among other things, procedures on recruitment, promotions, transfers, resignation and termination of medic’s contracts, better working conditions for doctors in public sector including having facilities that are well equipped with drugs and medical supplies,” he said.
The PSK blamed the State for poor Kenyans' suffering, saying the government is responsible for the right of access to decent health care to its citizens.
“By contravening its agreement with the country’s health workers, this government is defiling the constitution by letting the citizens who voted for the same constitution in 2010 suffer. This is a national disaster,” said Dr Mwaniki.