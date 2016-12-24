Pharmacists say they may halt supply of medicines to hospitals

Corporate News

Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya President Dr Paul Mwaniki (left) and Secretary Dr Esther Karimi address the press on December 23, 2016. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Pharmacists have threatened to stop supplying drugs to all private and public hospitals from January 3 should the government fail to resolve the ongoing doctors’ strike.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya (PSK), their national professional body, said on Friday that they may not continue to supply hospitals with pharmaceuticals since “the relevant professionals using them are not at work”.

The body urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to resolve the ongoing stalemate urgently and avoid using legal avenues to intimidate doctors’ union officials and force the health workers back to work.

“Our members in private sector who manufacture, distribute and retail the medicine are considering to halt distribution of our products in both private and public health facilities until the government ensures all the issues raised by the union are addressed,” said the statement signed by PSK national executive council president Paul Mwaniki.

The doctors’ strike, which is now threatening delivery of health services in private facilities, began on December 5 with the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) officials vowing to steer clear from public hospitals until government implements the July 2013 collective bargaining agreement (CBA).

KMPDU secretary-general Ouma Oluga said that they will not be intimidated and that they are ready to resign if the CBA is not implemented.

“The CBA addresses, among other things, procedures on recruitment, promotions, transfers, resignation and termination of medic’s contracts, better working conditions for doctors in public sector including having facilities that are well equipped with drugs and medical supplies,” he said.

The PSK blamed the State for poor Kenyans' suffering, saying the government is responsible for the right of access to decent health care to its citizens.