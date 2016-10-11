KQ pilots in fresh threat to down tools over top management

Corporate News

Kenya Airways chief executive Mbuvi Ngunze (left) and board chairman Amb. Dennis Awori. FILE PHOTOS | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Kenya Airways’ (KQ) pilots have issued a seven-day strike notice, stating that they will cripple operations at the airline if its chief executive Mbuvi Ngunze and chairman Ambassador Dennis Awori do not resign for alleged mismanagement.

The Kenya Airline Pilots Association (Kalpa), a body made up of about 450 pilots, says their members will down their tools beginning October 18th, a move that could cost KQ billions of shillings and inconvenience passengers.

Captain Paul Gichinga, Kalpa’s secretary-general, says the airline continues to suffer under the stewardship of Mr Ngunze and Amb. Awori, hence the fresh call for the duo's exit.

“With every passing day, it becomes clear that Kenya Airways’ leadership lacks a clear vision, the right synergies and the willpower to lead the airline’s recovery efforts, Mr Gichinga said at a press conference Tuesday.

“We wish to inform all the airline’s stakeholders that Kalpa’s members will from 5am October 18th, 2016 down their tools until a comprehensive change of guard at Kenya Airways is effected.”

In April, Kalpa members went on strike for a day demanding comprehensive management changes at KQ, occasioning heavy revenue losses for the airline as over 20 flights were cancelled.

