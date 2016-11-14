Portland Cement audit now finds Sh3bn insolvency

Corporate News

Entrance to the East Africa Portland Cement factory in Athi River. Inset, Mr Simon Peter ole Nkeri, MD of EAPCC and Mr Kephar Tande, the former MD. PHOTO | FILE

Auditor-General Edward Ouko has offered a gloomy assessment of East African Portland Cement Company (EAPCC), casting doubts on the firm’s ability to stay afloat with a Sh2.8 billion hole in its balance sheet.

Mr Ouko, in an audit report prepared on his behalf by consultancy firm Deloitte, says that Portland’s current liabilities of Sh4.96 billion have grossly exceeded its current assets of Sh2.11 billion, leaving it technically insolvent.

This means that if EAPCC creditors recalled their liabilities today, the State-owned cement firm would not be in a position to settle them within one year.

Deloitte’s report, which covers the year to June 2016, is the reason Portland did not release its financial results on time, indicating that its net profit nearly halved to Sh4.2 billion due to a Sh1 billion dip in the value of its property after revaluation.

The audit also found operational gaps that may have been exploited by unscrupulous employees to enrich themselves, raising the possibility that its stocks have been overstated by Sh791 million.

The list of questionable deals at EAPCC includes unexplained expenses on stock purchases, the chaotic exit of employees who were paid millions of shillings in salary advances as well as money that was received but not allocated to specific transactions.

“The group incurred a loss from operations of Sh1.68 billion during the year ended June 30, 2016. As of that date, current liabilities exceeded current assets by Sh2.84 billion,” Mr Ouko says in a letter acknowledging receipt of the audit.

“These conditions along with other matters indicate the existence of a material company uncertainty which may cast significant doubt on the group’s ability to continue as a going concern.”

Mr Ouko, who received the report on November 8, did not immediately respond to questions on his opinion.

Portland is a public company in which the Treasury has a 25 per cent stake and the National Social Security Fund 27 per cent. LafargeHolcim has a 41.7 per cent stake.

Fixing loopholes

When contacted for comment, the Portland management confirmed having received the audit report.