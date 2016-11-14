Portland Cement MD blames corruption cartels for firm’s losses

Corporate News

East African Portland Cement Company (EAPCC) Managing Director Simon Peter Ole Nkeri. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP.

East African Portland Cement Company (EAPCC) Managing Director Simon Peter Ole Nkeri has blamed corruption cartels and a bloated workforce for the losses the company has been making.

Mr Nkeri was reacting to a Business Daily report on the state of the company published on Monday.

He expressed frustrations about the state of the cement firm:

“This is the untold story of East African Portland Cement, whose fortunes have dwindled over the years to an extent that as at 30th June 2016, the company was basically technically insolvent, highly geared/indebted with a bloated workforce, some of whom have been involved in corrupt practices and stealing from the company,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

He said corruption cartels are fighting a turnaround process initiated by the company since he took over.

'Fighting back'

The MD said he is aware of those behind the current problems as he strives to turn it around.

“As we fight against these nightmares, the corruption cartels are already fighting back to derail the process of turning around EAPCC and to scamper our bid to turn around its fortunes.

“We are alive to such malpractices and corruption cartels and networks but we shall relent to redeem EAPCC and to seek to re position it as a key market leader in the industry,” he said.