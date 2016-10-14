Postal agency seeks mobile money pie with digital wallet

Corporate News

The Postal Corporation of Kenya has been facing stiff competition from emerging businesses. PHOTO | FILE

The Postal Corporation of Kenya will launch its digital wallet by the end of November in a move that will see it go head-to-head with telecommunication firms and banks that currently dominate the sector.

This would be the latest service in an increasingly diverse stable as the corporation seeks to return to profitability.

“We want to provide a digital product that will compete in the market, an affordable one,” said Postmaster-General, Mr Dan Kagwe.

Postal Corporation recently launched Mpost, a service that allows users to link mobile phone numbers to post office boxes and provides alerts upon the delivery of parcels.

It is seeking to recruit younger customers by offering luggage delivery services targeted at university students and has even moved into the clearing and forwarding business with Posta Cargo.

It has also started tracking letters and parcels digitally. The corporation runs 623 post office outlets in the country but has been facing stiff competition from emerging businesses.

Its core operations have also been taking a hit from increasing reliance on technology to deliver messages.