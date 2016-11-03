Project managers seek licensing regulations to weed out quacks

Corporate News

Kenyan project management professionals plan to draft a Bill that will regulate their work and weed out quacks by requiring the licensing of practitioners in the field.

Through their lobby- Project Management Institute (PMI) Kenya-- they want the profession formally recognised.

They also want it made mandatory to hire project managers for all public and private development projects.

There are currently only 300 certified project managers in Kenya, the association said, against a membership of 2,500 persons involved in monitoring the delivery of programmes and projects.

“There is need for legislation to regulate the industry,” said Murtaza Esmailjee, vice president in charge of membership at PMI Kenya, in an interview.

The Kenyan chapter was in 2013 recognised by Philadelphia-based PMI, the global professional body for project managers. Members must sit the Project Management Professional (PMP) test to be recognised as qualified.

Project managers employ skills to ensure plans, programmes and projects are delivered in time, on budget and at the right quality.

The professional body argues that hiring qualified project managers will arrest the increasing trend of inefficient planning, execution and delivery of public and private projects.

“Project managers use management principles to help deliver within budget, improve productivity, save cash, and help delivery ahead of schedule,” said James Wanjagi, vice president in charge of education and professional development at PMI Kenya.

Dr Wanjagi, a lecturer at Strathmore University, said that the government and company boards need to appreciate the importance of having professional project managers to deliver plans.

Project managers are lobbying lawmakers to have their professional society backed by an Act of Parliament and join the league of regulated trades such as financial analysts, engineering, pharmacy, medicine, public health, nursing, law, architecture and quantity surveying.

Higher education institutions have introduced project management courses at both undergraduate and graduate levels, including University of Nairobi, KCA University, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, Mount Kenya University, and Moi University among others.

There are also plans to develop a local curriculum and local standards for the project management in Kenya, the society said.

Kenya has a history of most public projects overrunning their budgets, timelines and sometimes turning into white elephants, chiefly due to lack of project managers.