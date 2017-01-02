Regulator’s take on Midiwo betting Bill

Corporate News

Over the past three years, millions of Kenyans have taken up betting as the multi-billion shilling craze sweeps the country.

This has seen the mobile phone-based sports betting industry experience phenomenal growth. Lucky punters are reaping handsome rewards, which have seen huge jackpots being paid out.

Anthony Kimani Kung’u, chairman of the Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB), sat down with the Business Daily’s Gerald Andae to discuss the impact of the a Bill sponsored by Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo on the gaming industry.

What is your take on the proposed law for the gaming Industry?

There is no question that the existing legislation governing betting is in dire need of alignment with the phenomenal growth of the industry.

At BCLB, in consultation with stakeholders in the industry including Interior ministry and the Attorney General’s chambers, are draft regulations that address the gap from our professional standpoint.

Therefore, I can confirm as chairman of BCLB that we were not consulted by the sponsor of the draft Bill despite being the statutorily mandated oversight authority of the betting and gaming industry.

The Bill has far reaching legislative proposals that not only affect the industry but raise constitutional and operational concerns. It never sought input from stakeholders, including the board.

It also has shortcomings that will roll back significant gains made in the industry.

What do you think of the betting limit per person being set at Sh200?

My initial reaction is how was this amount determined or arrived at? This is one of the overreactions that litter the entire Bill.

Kenya is not a nanny State and attempting to decree what a citizen may or may not do with their money in a legal and regulated industry is going a bit too far and a constitutional violation.

As a law abiding citizen who pays my taxes, where does the government come in when it comes to my spending? We have had an upsurge in lifestyle related diseases in the past few years, does this mean that Parliament has the right to impose the maximum amount of nyama choma citizens should eat?

The Bill proposes to bar betting firms from using mobile telephone platforms and instead set up their own systems for transactions with their customers. What is your take?