Report warns of surge in breast, cervical cancer cases

Breast and cervical cancer are the leading causes of cancer related deaths among women in Kenya. PHOTO | FILE

Breast and cervical cancer cases could shoot up by 2030 unless urgent action is taken to address the problem, a new study has warned.

According to Lancet, the number of women diagnosed with breast cancer yearly is expected to almost double from 1.7 million in 2015 to 3.2 million in 2030.

At the same time, cases of cervical cancer in women globally are projected to rise by at least 25 per cent to over 700,000 cases by 2030.

The two diseases are the leading causes of cancer related deaths among women in Kenya.

The three-paper series study, launched Monday at the ongoing 2016 World Cancer Congress in Paris, reveals that the most affected demographic will be women in low and middle income countries like Kenya, where diagnostic and treatment services such as mammograms and radiotherapy still remains unaffordable and thus out of reach for most patients.

Despite the high cost of cancer treatment, the study states that low cost interventions exist that can enable countries to lower the burden of leading cancers on the continent.

“There is a widespread misconception that breast and cervical cancers are too difficult and expensive to prevent and treat, particularly in resource-poor countries where the burden of these diseases is highest. But nothing could be further from the truth. This Series clearly shows that high-impact, cost-effective interventions exist for countries at all stages of development,” said Professor Ophira Ginsburg, the lead author of the study.

Low-cost solutions

According to Professor Lynette Denny, a co-author of the research, there are several low-cost and feasible interventions that do not require specialised care in hospital or massive capital investment which could be integrated into existing health-care programmes.

For instance, estimates from the study suggest that universal HPV vaccination of all girls aged 12 years using existing national immunisation or child health programmes could prevent 690,000 new cases of the disease and 420,000 deaths worldwide.

Whereas the vaccine has been in use in the private sector for a long time, the Ministry of Health (MOH) is yet to roll it out in the country’s public health sector - which caters for a large proportion of Kenyans.