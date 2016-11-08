Retailer Woolmatt in deal for employees to join union

Corporate News

Nakuru-based supermarket Woolmatt has signed a deal with the Kenya Union of Commercial, Food and Allied Workers (Kucfaw) allowing the retailer’s employees to join the union, which gives them a platform to push for better pay and working conditions.

Woolmatt and Kucfaw said the two parties had set the rules of engagement for collective bargaining negotiations, individual and collective grievances and industrial action.

Although the agreement which was signed on November 3 does not include a pay review, the recent norm in the industry has seen the union push for higher remuneration for its members across supermarkets in the country.

Unionised employees are able to collectively demand a set minimum wage as well as other benefits like overtime pay, lunch breaks, medical benefits, leave days, house allowance and off days.

Industrial action

“The company (Woolmatt) affords full recognition to the union as a properly constituted and representative body and the sole labour organisation representing the interest of workers who are in employment of the company in all negotiable matters concerning rates of pay, overtime, hours of work, method of wage and salary payment, paid leave, duration of employment, medical benefits, principles of and terms of employment for all unionisable employees who are in the company,” reads the agreement in part.

Woolmatt, which also operates the Transmatt outlets in Kitale and Eldoret, says it has a total of 351 employees. Of these, 135 are employed in its two branches in Nakuru and 216 in the two branches of Transmatt in Kitale and one in Eldoret.

In case of industrial action, the two parties have agreed to keep security and sanitary staff on duty.

A number of retailers in Kenya have in the past resisted efforts of their workers to join Kucfaw, forcing the union to seek court orders to compel them to allow unionisation of their staff.