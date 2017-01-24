DP Ruto urges graft watchdog to make example of Nzoia bosses

Corporate News

From left, Nzoia Sugar managing director Godfrey Sifuna Wanyonyi, chief cashier John Wanyonyi Wekesa, cashier Kennedy Onyango, finance supervisor Ben Sitati Wakhungu, accountant Robert Vincent Juma and Kennedy supervisor Wafula Wanjala when they appeared at the Bungoma Law Courts on January 20, 2017. FILE PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA

Deputy President William Ruto has called on newly sworn in Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) chairperson Eliud Wabukala to bring to book those behind embezzlement of public funds at the Nzoia Sugar Company.

While speaking during a series of stopovers in Bungoma, Transzoia and Uasin-Gishu counties, Mr Ruto said that EACC had its work cut out and should embark on slaying the corruption dragon immediately.

“Mr Wabukala should sort out the mess at Nzoia Sugar immediately. We will not tolerate any misuse of public funds. Let everybody carry his or her own cross. Nobody should complain that their people are being targeted,” said Mr Ruto at Kanduyi in Bungoma County on Monday.

The miller's MD Godfrey Wanyonyi and six senior managers were recently suspended following accusations of misuse of funds.

The firm’s board made the decision just days after the senior officers were arraigned in a Bungoma court to answer to Sh11.2 million fraud charges.

They are facing 10 counts ranging from abuse of office, fraudulent acquisition of public property, forgery and violation of public finance law and regulations.