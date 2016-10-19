S&P awards KCB stable rating after Kenya credit score review

Corporate News

Ratings agency Standard & Poor’s (S&P) has assigned KCB Group a stable rating from negative in line with the recent review of Kenya’s score, reflecting the bank’s tight link to the national economy.

KCB in October last year got a negative rating after a similar score by the country at a time when the government’s finances had deteriorated due to a widening of the current account deficit.

The bank’s new rating of ‘B+/B’, which means the score is not likely to change in the short term, is based on its presence in corporate banking and access to low-cost deposits, among other factors.

“It is our opinion that KCB’s business position will be supportive of the group’s broadly stable asset quality and capitalisation in the context of strong economic performance and growth prospects in Kenya,” S&P said in a statement.

“As such, we think that KCB will be well placed to benefit from the stronger operating environment and will maintain a broadly stable financial profile.”

KCB chief executive Joshua Oigara said the company’s outlook remains positive riding on increased and deliberate strategic investments in digital solutions.

“The rating confirms that KCB fundamentals remain strong and we are going all out to solidify this position,” he said in a statement.

S&P says it believes KCB is well positioned to thrive in the new interest rates control regime.

Effective September 14, deposit accounts earn a minimum of 70 per cent of the Central Bank Rate — currently standing at 10 per cent — and lending rates are capped at four percentage points above the benchmark rate.

“While we expect credit losses will increase and margins will reduce on the back of interest rates caps introduced to the sector, we think that the group’s access to low-cost deposits, competitive margins, and well established corporate lending franchise will support its earning generation over the next 12-18 months,” said S&P in a statement.

Standard & Poor’s this week upgraded Kenya’s credit outlook to stable from negative, citing sustained economic growth, reduced political tension and stabilising public debt.

S&P’s move to upgrade the credit outlook bodes well for the government when it moves to borrow from the international market to plug the gaping budget deficit of Sh689 billion in the current fiscal year.

In its previous sovereign update on Kenya in June, S&P had opted to affirm a negative outlook on East Africa’s largest economy, saying there was rising political tension in the country while the fiscal deficit was widening.