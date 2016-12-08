SMEs to benefit from local financial literacy TV show

Corporate News

From left, Kenya Bankers Association boss Habil Olaka, TV anchor Kobi Kihara, Nation Media Group CEO Joe Muganda and TV General Manager Linus Kaikai on December 8, 2016. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Small and medium sized businesses (SMEs) will have the opportunity to gain financial proficiency through a programme to be aired on Nation Media Group’s NTV Kenya in collaboration with the banking industry through the Kenya Bankers Association (KBA).

The programme dubbed 360 Changing Lives will see ordinary Kenyans in SME’s get seed capital from KBA and financial lessons to help them access funds from the banking industry.

“The programme places consumers in a position where they benefit by enabling them access credit and see their plans come to fruition” said KBA chief executive Habil Olaka.

Participants will get seed capital of Sh35,000 to purchase equipment and stock for their businesses and a scholarship to a financial management course by Passion Profit valued at Sh15,000.

At the end of the 13 week programme, viewers will have the opportunity to vote for their favourite 360 Changing Lives story with the winner receiving a Sh300,000 grant from KBA to bolster their business.

“This programme will help to improve the lives of those who participate and our research shows that what young people want are programs that help them to improve,” said NMG’s chief executive Joe Muganda.

The programme will begin airing next Monday during NTV's new morning segment Better Living that will be hosted by anchor Kobi Kihara.