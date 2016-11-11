Why Safaricom no longer sees itself as a telecoms company

Corporate News

It has become increasingly clear that Safaricom is no longer comfortable sticking solely to the telecommunications business since the successful launch of its mobile money business, M-Pesa.

The foray into financial services became the company’s key to retaining and attracting new customers.

Safaricom has ventured even further with diversifications meant to boost the company’s growth trajectory in the past few years, including investments in health and transport business.

The Business Daily had an interview with the company’s chief executive, Bob Collymore, moments after last week’s announcement of a 32 per cent rise in after-tax profit for the first half of the year.

You have been diversifying quite a bit from your core business in the past few years. When will we stop calling you a telecoms company? Are you taking cues from companies like Alphabet that seem to be moving into virtually everything?

We don’t want to become a company for everything, we want to become a platform for everything. And in fact we’ve even moved on from using the word platform.

We now use the word raft because platform is something which sits still. A raft is something which moves. And the world that we’re in today is moving at a particularly rapid pace.

So we want to be the raft that people can climb onto to get them where they want to go. We have stopped thinking about mobile phone companies being our competitors.

We don’t want to think of ourselves as a telecommunications company. In fact pretty much every Friday afternoon I interview incomers to the company and we hardly get any with telecommunications background now. They’re coming from all sorts of other backgrounds.

Can we expect to see a change in the company’s structure, perhaps with the establishment of a holding company along the lines of Alphabet?

At this stage you should not expect to see anything different about our operations. But as time goes by, the landscape changes. As I said, we are on a raft and the raft is moving pretty fast.

So next year at a time like this, we might be having a different kind of conversation. But at this stage there are no plans.

One of the latest ways you’re diversifying is through the establishment of an innovation hub. Could you give us more details on this?

There are two parts to the story about innovation. The first one is the Spark Fund through which we’ve set aside $1 million to put in start-up or early-stage companies.