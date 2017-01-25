Safaricom opens Mombasa region headquarters office

Corporate News

Telecommunications company, Safaricom, has opened a regional headquarters office in Mombasa and a retail shop in Malindi.

The regional headquarters situated at the Avenue Building in Nyali is set to boost the company’s presence and distribution network at the Coast.

Safaricom Chief Executive Bob Collymore said the regional office structure is geared towards enhancing interaction with customers to determine their needs and quicken the response time.

“By decentralising our operations and increasing touch points, we aim to serve our customers even better and enhance relationships as we continue on our mission to transform lives,” said Mr Collymore during the official opening in Mombasa.

The Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) listed company, which has annual revenue in excess of Sh150 billion was last week affirmed as the telecommunications market leader by the Communications Authority (CA).

Statistics from the CA indicated that the company added 669,594 new subscribers between July and September last year.

Safaricom maintained the market-leader position with its total of 25.94 million subscribers even as the total number of active mobile users dropped by 1.2 million.

The establishment of regional headquarters according to Safaricom is part of a strategy meant to take the business close to customers.

Others regions are Mt Kenya, Western, Rift Valley, Nairobi West and East.

The Malindi retail shop is now the sixth Safaricom shop at the coast and the 45th countrywide.

Mr Collymore said the company would continue to increase the number and variety of customer interaction points.

Safaricom is also setting up customer care desks, and signing up with dealers and agents to make it easy and convenient for customers.

The telco’s main competitors are Airtel, Equity Bank’s Equitel, and Telkom Kenya.

Airtel, according to the regulator’s data, acquired 178,840 new subscribers to close at 6.76 million users between July and September 2016.