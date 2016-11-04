Safaricom posts 32 pc growth in after-tax profit to Sh23.9bn

Corporate News

Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Safaricom has registered a 32.4 per cent growth in net profit to hit Sh23.9 billion for the half year to September, with the firm saying most of its revenue came from non-voice services for the first time.

The non-voice side of the business grew its revenue 31.7 per cent to Sh52.3 billion, accounting for 53.4 per cent of total service revenues.

Growth in this segment was driven primarily by strong performance on M-Pesa and data services.

The mobile money transfer service registered a 30 per cent increase in total transaction values to Sh3.2 trillion.

Mobile data revenue grew 46.3 per cent year-on-year, with 30-day active data customers increasing from 13.1 million in 2015 to hit 14.9 million this year.

The NSE-listed firm says its data volumes increased 74 per cent year-on-year.

Safaricom has invested heavily in its 4G network infrastructure, with the firm noting that the technology is expected to contribute to growth of its customers.

Charges scrapped

The firm also announced Thursday that it has eliminated all charges in person-to-person M-Pesa transfers and Lipa na M-Pesa transactions below Sh100 with immediate effect.