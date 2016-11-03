Safaricom tests M-Pesa payment cards on students

Corporate News

Safaricom has scaled up the testing of a payment card that will be linked to customers’ M-Pesa accounts by issuing them to university students on a test basis.

The telecommunications firm started issuing the debit cards to students from the United States International University (USIU), Pwani University and Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) early last month, with plans to extend it to three other institutions.

The cards, called Blaze M-Pesa, and point of sale (POS) terminals will enable customers pay for services faster through the Near Field Communication (NFC) tap-and-go technology.

Safaricom has since June also been testing the M-Pesa Card – which will be used by regular clients – among its staff, as it prepares to take a bigger slice of transaction commissions from the multi-billion shilling electronic cash industry.

“We continue to test the boundaries of the service to identify how we can continue to extend the gains of the (M-Pesa) platform to an increasing number of customers and businesses,” Bob Collymore, Safaricom’s CEO, said in June, adding that it the cards will be launched “in coming months.”

The company is scheduled to release its half-year results on Friday.

The Blaze M-Pesa cards are being issued free of charge to thousands of students who are required to be on Safaricom’s Blaze tariff, which targets youth with personalised bundles usage.