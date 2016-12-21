Safaricom signs deal to allow customers shop using Bonga Points

Corporate News

Safaricom subscribers can now use Bonga Points to shop. PHOTO | FILE

Safaricom has signed a deal with supermarkets, clothing stores and fuel stations allowing customers to buy goods using Bonga Points in the telco’s bid to reduce the loyalty credits liability that now stand at an equivalent of Sh3.23 billion.

Customers on the Safaricom network can now redeem their loyalty points in exchange for goods at big retail chains like Tuskys, Nakumatt and Naivas-— and others such as Cleanshelf, Mulleys, Kassmatt and Mathai.

Deacons, Bata, Savani’s Book Centre, Goodlife Pharmacy, Kilimall, Shell, Total, and National Oil have also signed up to the “Bonga Popote” plan which will value 10 loyalty points at Sh2.

Bonga Popote also allows PostPay customers to settle their monthly bills using their loyalty points.

“The solution rides on the current Lipa na M-Pesa system which the customers are already familiar with. All the customer has to do is dial *126# and follow the prompts,” said Sylvia Mulinge, Safaricom director for consumer business.

“We have various credit lines in place with our suite of partners that will ensure that they are able to perform real-time settlements for goods and services.”

Safaricom’s loyalty programme was launched in January 2007. Subscribers earn one point for every Sh10 spent on voice calls, text messages, Internet bundles and M-Pesa.

The value of unredeemed Bonga Points as at March 2016 was Sh3.23 billion, an increase from the previous year’s Sh2.99 billion.

Safaricom accounts for these points as a liability in its books, and only recognises them as an income whenever customers redeem them either for merchandise, airtime or SMS credit.

The telco maintains a long catalogue of smartphones, laptops, tablets and other devices that subscribers can choose to redeem their loyalty points. It has in the past also run promotions to spur customers into spending their accumulated credits.

But the growing mountain of liabilities — which is in line with increased usage of its products by more customers — has forced Safaricom to innovate ways of reducing it.

In 2014, it removed restrictions on Bonga Point redemption, allowing its customers to buy items of their choice by placing a specific value on one loyalty point.

In May, Safaricom allowed young subscribers on the Blaze platform to redeem these points at selected retail and food outlets across the country at a cash equivalent value of 20 cents per point.

Java, Domino’s Pizza, Coldstone Creamery, Bata, Planet Yoghurt and IMAX as well as select university cafeterias are some of the establishments participating in the offering.