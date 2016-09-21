Samsung eyes slice of Kenya’s primary schools digital project

Corporate News

A teacher at Butere Primary School shows her pupils how to use digital tablets from the government. PHOTO | TOM OTIENO

Samsung Electronics is eyeing a slice of Kenya’s digital learning project for public schools by seeking supply contracts from the government.

The tech giant is warming up to at least 16 African countries that are in Nairobi for the Africa Innovation Summit.

Samsung is seeking deals to supply schools across Africa with digital educational gadgets and software.

The firm provides Solar Powered Internet Schools, Smart Schools and E-Learning Centres solutions meant to take learning to online platforms.

“We have so far only rolled out Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects of this kind, but looking into the future we are hoping to get in talks and hopefully team up with various governments as they move to implement digital learning in their respective countries,” said Patricia King’ori, the Samsung’s Business Leader Marketing and Corporate Communications.

The smart school solution, for instance, requires tablets -which are estimated to cost Sh20,000- for every student, an E-board and a server for every class.

The estimated cost per class or school depends on the number of students.

Samsung’s move comes when Kenya is implementing the digital literacy programme as one of the key reform agenda to address access, equity and quality of education delivery.

The first phase of the programme is targeting about 1.2million learners and gradually reach all the nine million public primary school children in Kenya.