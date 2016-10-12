Samsung-trained engineering technicians hit 400

Corporate News

Samsung has trained 400 Kenyan students since launching its electronics engineering academy four years ago. The latest batch of 58 students graduated yesterday from the nine-month course.

Students at the academy are taught how to repair and maintain hand-held devices, televisions and printers as well as air conditioners.

“There is a critical need to address the shortage of electronic skills that exist in the job market,” said Samsung Electronics East Africa vice-president, Jung Hyun Park.

The dearth of technical and vocational skills has seen Kenya turn to foreign countries for workers. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Kenya was going to import Chinese, Nigerian and Lebanese workers to help in the construction of the Nairobi-Mombasa refined oil pipeline.

Mr Park said that Samsung is spending Sh12.2 million ($120,000) annually on the training. Graduates from the programme have a 70 per cent employment rate, according to Mr Park.

The programme is run in partnership with a number of local institutions, including Multimedia University, Machakos University College and the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).

Samsung has similar programmes running in South Africa, Ethiopia and Nigeria as part of a company-wide plan to train 10,000 skilled workers on the continent.

According to the ICT Masterplan 2014, the private sector in Kenya had a low opinion of the quality and technical expertise of ICT graduates in Kenya. This was partly attributed to poorly developed curricula at the university level as well as a lack of hands-on training.

In line with the masterplan, Kenya aims to have trained 5,000 technology graduates in the three years to 2017, according to the ICT principal secretary, Victor Kyalo.