Sarova, Sun Africa top annual luxury hotel awards

Corporate News

Sarova Hotels and Sun Africa Hotels have been named Africa’s best hotel group and best hotel management company respectively in this year’s edition of the World Luxury Hotel Awards held in Qatar.

The World Luxury Hotel Awards fete hotels and spas that are effectively managed and provide exceptional service delivery as voted by tour operators, travel agents and hotel guests from all over the world.

The awards are presented to luxury hotels in over 50 different categories on a country, regional and global basis.

In the region’s category Sankara Nairobi won the luxury hotel award as Sarova Stanley and Sarova Whitesands took the luxury historical hotel and the luxury coastal resort, respectively. Kiboko luxury camp in Naivasha bagged the region’s Luxury Eco Safari Lodge award.

In the country category DusitD2 won the Best Luxury Business Hotel Award, while Enashipai resort and spa took the luxury hotel and conference centre category fete.

“We are delighted at the prominent recognition we have received at the World Luxury Awards which has put Kenya’s hospitality industry on the global stage. We will continue to offer world class services to our guests who are mainly business travellers looking to mix business with leisure,” said DusitD2 Nairobi General Manager, Michael Metaxas.